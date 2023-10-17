Britney Spears will release her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, on Oct. 24, where she opens up about her life and experiences under the conservatorship that dominated her life for almost 14 years. In an exclusive interview with People, Spears reflects on her newfound freedom, detailing the challenges and triumphs she has faced since the termination of the conservatorship.

For the cover photo shoot of People, Spears was captured in the picturesque surroundings of a Tahitian beach, dancing along the powdery white sands with her tousled blond hair cascading over her shoulders. The 41-year-old star exuded confidence and grace, capturing the essence of a triumphant second act in her career.

It was on November 12, 2021, that a Los Angeles County judge ruled to end the conservatorship, marking a pivotal moment in Spears' life. Her emotional testimony during the legal battle, where she accused her father, Jamie Spears, and others of exploitation and abuse, drew widespread attention and support.

“Learning this new freedom, I’ll admit, is challenging at times,” she tells the outlet.

She shared her struggles, which include her recent split from her husband of 14 months, model-actor Sam Asghari. Her relationships with her family, including her father, Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, are also complex and have played a significant role in her journey.

Despite these obstacles, Spears says she finds solace and joy in everyday moments, whether “I’m playing with my dogs ... [or] watching episodes of Friends and belly laughing. I love, love to travel and explore,” she says. “I am a simple girl.”

As Spears reflects on the most cherished moments of her life, she fondly recalls the early days of her performing career, filled with camaraderie with her fellow dancers and carefree moments with her girlfriends. However, the source of her greatest pride lies in her role as a mother to her two sons, Sean Preston, now 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with her former husband, Kevin Federline.

"Starting a family was the fulfillment of my dreams," she tells the outlet, underscoring the profound joy she found in nurturing her boys, who currently reside with their father in Hawaii. “Being a mom was my dream come true,” Spears says.

Yet, another aspiration has long burned within her – the desire to reclaim her own narrative. Spears reflects on the past 15 years, and even the early days of her career, where she remained in the background as others dictated her story on her behalf. However, following her liberation from the confines of the conservatorship, she has finally gained the freedom to tell her story without fear of retribution from those who once held sway over her life.

Spears expressed her desire to reclaim her voice after years of being silenced by the conservatorship, stating, "I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life." The result is her revealing memoir, The Woman in Me, which recounts her extraordinary journey from a teen superstar to becoming one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

The memoir delves into the darker aspects of her life, shedding light on her struggles and experiences, from the constant scrutiny and judgment she faced to the loss of her freedom and her passion for the things she loved.

Spears emphasizes that now is her time to regain control of her narrative, stating, "It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me." She is committed to sharing her story without the interference of conspiracies or lies, taking ownership of her past, present, and future.

In her interview with People, Spears expresses her hope that her story will inspire others to speak up, be loud, and know their worth, urging people to be kind to one another.

People has an exclusive excerpt from Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, which offers an intimate glimpse into the life of a precocious child from Kentwood, Louisiana, who rose to fame at a young age and went on to become a global superstar. Britney Spears, who was cast in The Mickey Mouse Club at the age of 11, reflects on her journey, including her time on the show, her early friendships with fellow stars like Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, and her struggle to find her identity in the world of fame.

She also shares her experiences of being a teenage mother, raising her sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The memoir includes anecdotes from Spears' early days in the entertainment industry and her experiences as a rising star, including her auditions, record deals, and the release of her first albums.

"I ended up getting a record deal with Jive Records at the age of fifteen. The label wanted me in a studio immediately. I worked for hours straight. My work ethic was strong,” she said. “If you knew me then, you wouldn’t hear from me for days. I would stay in the studio as long as I could. If anyone wanted to leave, I’d say, 'I wasn’t perfect.' When all the songs were done, someone said, 'What else can you do? Do you want to dance now?' I said, 'Hell yeah, I do!'"

People's Editor-in-Chief Wendy Naugle was on CBS Mornings on Tuesday where she opened up about speaking with Spears. "I think what we saw as we poured over the video and images, she was tentative at first, which struck me. Tentative," Naugle said. "42 million followers on Instagram and she's performed around the globe, and yet she was a little tentative, but then you really saw her make some decisions about what she did and didn't want."

The audio version of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, will be narrated by five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams.

Simon & Schuster Audio made the announcement Friday, which also included a surprising tidbit -- that the 41-year-old pop star will read an introduction to the audiobook.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears said in a news release. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

In the same news release, Williams voiced her solidarity with Spears.

"I stand with Britney," the actress said.

The Woman in Me is available for pre-order and is set to be released on Oct. 24.

