See Britney Spears Embrace J Balvin at Dinner With Maluma in NYC

Britney Spears is hanging out with J Balvin and Maluma. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer stepped out for dinner in New York City alongside the Colombian stars.

Maluma, 29, shared a photo of the outing on Instagram, which showed him sitting next to a sunglasses-clad Britney as she hugs a smiling J Balvin, 38.

"Who like me in love?" he captioned the post.

A source told Page Six that the celeb outing took place at members only club Zero Bond. Per the outlet, the trio dined on sushi after running into each other.

"The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them," the source told the outlet. "Everyone was in good spirits. Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while."

The source additionally noted that the group discussed music and Spears' forthcoming book, The Woman in Me.

The outing comes amid Spears' divorce from her husband, Sam Asghari. The 29-year-old actor filed for divorce on Aug. 16 after one year of marriage. Spears then had a brief relationship with her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, but a source told ET in September that it had ended.

"Britney is doing OK since her fling with Paul ended," the source said. "She was given guidance to stay away from him and was told that he wasn’t good for her."

As for Sam, the source said he's "doing his best to take care of himself, both physically and emotionally, getting back out there and playing the field a bit."

