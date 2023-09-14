Britney Spears Is No Longer Seeing Paul Richard Soliz, Source Says

Britney Spears is done singing "Gimme More." ET has learned that the 41-year-old pop star is no longer seeing her former housekeeper, convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz.

The news comes less than a month after Spears was spotted out with Soliz when they were photographed in Los Angeles. He was riding shotgun and Spears was behind the wheel when paparazzi snapped them in her white Mercedes-Benz coupe.

That outing came just weeks after Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after one year of marriage. ET reported on Wednesday that people close to the pop star felt Soliz wasn't "good for her." As for why she insisted on seeing him -- albeit for a brief time -- even though friends weren't supportive of the relationship, the source said Spears liked him because he made her "feel like he is acting as her protector," and she found comfort in that.

Soliz had previously been hired to clean bathrooms and perform other jobs around the house. Soliz's criminal history has also been well documented since he was linked to the "Toxic" singer. ET previously confirmed that a man with Soliz's name has a long rap sheet.

In 2004, Soliz was convicted for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and sentenced to four years in state prison. Then, in 2019, he was arrested for "disturbing the peace" via "offensive words." At the time, he spent two days in L.A. County Jail, and was given probation and mandatory supervision for 36 months.

Most recently, in December 2020, Soliz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Earlier this year, he served three months in jail for that offense. He had a probation violation hearing on Monday, and Us Weekly caught up with him as he was leaving court. Soliz, described by the outlet as a licensed contractor, said he's trying to clear up his public image.

In that same interview, Soliz referred to Spears as "a good person" and Asghari as a "great guy."

After Asghari filed for divorce, sources told ET he believes Spears cheated on him. Sources likewise told ET that Spears is "adamant she didn't cheat."

RELATED CONTENT: