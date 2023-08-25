Britney Spears is spending time with someone new. Amid her divorce from Sam Asghari, the 41-year-old singer has been spotted out with Paul Richard Soliz, her former housekeeper who was hired to clean bathrooms and more.

The duo was photographed together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, when paparazzi snapped them in a car together. In the photo, Spears, who's wearing white sunglasses, is behind the wheel as Soliz sits in the passenger seat.

A man with Soliz's name has a lengthy criminal record, ET confirms. In 2004, he was convicted for possession of a methamphetamine with the intent to sell and sentenced to four years in state prison.

Then, in 2019, he was arrested for "disturbing the peace" via "offensive words." At the time, he spent two days in L.A. County Jail, and was given probation and mandatory supervision for 36 months. A probation violation hearing is set for Sept. 11.

Most recently, in December 2020, Soliz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Earlier this year, he served three months in jail for that offense.

News of Spears and Asghari's breakup came earlier this month, just two months after the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Asghari went on to file for divorce from the singer, as sources told ET that he believes Spears cheated on him. Sources likewise told ET that Spears is "adamant she didn't cheat."

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful," Asghari later wrote on Instagram, before his rep spoke out in a statement to ET.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be," Asghari's rep said. "Sam has always and will always support her."

As for how Spears and Asghari will handle their assets, a source told ET that the former couple's prenup is "rock solid." While Asghari, who has signed a confidentiality agreement, will not get a payout or spousal support after he and Spears get divorced, he will be allowed to keep his vehicles and may potentially keep any gifts he's received from the singer.

"Sam is getting settled into his new place and focused on moving on. He is living at a luxury building in Los Angeles with valet service, a pool, a private park, a fitness center, a screening room, a tennis court, and more on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City," a source told ET of the 29-year-old actor, before adding that Spears is "trying to live her best life and take care of herself during this transition."

"She has friends who are rallying around her and encouraging her to keep moving forward," the source said, before another source told ET that those friends "are telling her that she is better off, but she doesn't want to acknowledge that because it is too painful."

The source added, "[Spears] knew she and Sam had issues in their relationship and felt it coming, but she didn't want to let go."

