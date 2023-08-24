Britney Spears is trying to deal with her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari as best she can, even if it's been a challenge.

A source tells ET that Spears "knew she and Sam had issues in their relationship and felt it coming, but she didn't want to let go."

Asghari filed for divorce after one year of marriage last week, and since then it seems the pop superstar has been living her best life. This past weekend, there were photos taken of the pop star making a late-night fast food run at Dave's Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California, and she also revealed that she welcomed a new puppy into her life.

However, despite outward appearances, the source says Spears "feels like the rug has been pulled from underneath her and is trying to adjust to single life."

"Her friends are telling her that she is better off, but she doesn't want to acknowledge that because it is too painful," the source says.

As for Sam, a source recently told ET he's "focused on moving on" and settling into his new digs at a luxury high-rise on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City.

Spears broke her silence on her divorce last Friday, when she shared a video of herself dancing and in the caption, referred to Asghari by his legal name, Hesam. Spears thanked her fans and said that while she's "shocked" over their split, she is "doing pretty damn good."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she writes. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" she continues. "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Spears' California home in June 2022, nearly six years after they met on the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party." The wedding was attended by fellow stars including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears' custom gown.

The pair got engaged in September 2021, just two months before her 13-year conservatorship came to an end.

