Sam Asghari needs help trying to lay low. So he turned to his three million followers for help.

The 29-year-old model took to his Instagram Story on Saturday and posed a question to his followers imploring them to "help me choose paparazzi disguise." The three options showed Asghari with puffy grey hair and mustache, brown curly hair with shades and a Justin Bieber-inspired brunette hairdo.

The post comes just hours after his estranged wife, Britney Spears, spoke out for the first time about the divorce. She shared a video of herself dancing but it was in the lengthy caption where she let her feelings known.

The 41-year-old pop star thanked her fans and said that while she's "shocked" over their split, she is "doing pretty damn good."

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she wrote. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" she continues. "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

As ET exclusively reported, it was Asghari who pulled the trigger on the marriage and filed for divorce. On Thursday, Asghari broke his silence about the divorce and said, in part, "s**t happens."

Also earlier this week, Asghari's rep set the record straight on a number of stories floating around since the breakup became public.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be," Asghari's rep told ET. "Sam has always and will always support her."

