As speculation spins in the wake of the news that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have decided to call it quits one year after they tied the knot, a source tells ET that the ending of the pop star's conservatorship had much to do with the shifting of the couple's dynamic.

Amid tabloid reports that the actor has allegedly threatened to release embarrassing information or materials about Britney unless concessions are made in their prenup that would allow Sam to get more money out of the divorce -- which he vehemently denied -- a source sheds some light on how the couple's relationship changed after Jamie Spears filed court documents to end his daughter's conservatorship.

"Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn't let her do a lot of things without him," the source tells ET. "Before Britney's conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam."

Another source tells ET, "Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed."

"Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn't necessarily handle that," the second source adds. "Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again."

Britney had been under conservatorship since February 2008, when her father filed legal documents asking the court to grant him temporary conservatorship because the singer was being held at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on a psychiatric hold. It was the second time that year that Britney had been placed on a 5150 hold, which allows a person (as a result of a mental health disorder, being a danger to others or themselves, etc.) to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention.

The court documents stated at the time that the "proposed conservatee" (Britney) was "unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter." The judge granted Jamie temporary conservatorship.

In October of that year, Jamie petitioned the court to make him a permanent co-conservator over Britney. The court approved the petition, making Jamie and lawyer Andrew Wallet co-conservators. Jamie and Andrew filed their first accounting documents in March 2009, in which it was noted they were getting payment for themselves -- and having their legal fees paid -- under the conservatorship.

The conservatorship went through various changes over 13 years, including Wallet resigning in April 2019, the star's mother, Lynne Spears, asking to gain access to her daughter's medical records, Jodi Montgomery being appointed temporary conservator of the singer's person in September 2019, and Bessemer Trust becoming co-conservator of the estate with Jamie in February 2021, having equal power over Britney's finances.

The viral hashtag #FreeBritney gained momentum following the 2021 release of the documentaries The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears, which cast a larger spotlight on the singer's mental health, media image and conservatorship battle with her father.

At the time, a source told ET that Sam wanted Britney to "finally be free of the conservatorship," adding that he's "one of the few people who doesn't need a chaperone to be around her."

"He has never been the type to speak out publicly in any negative way. Sam has always played ball and followed Jamie's lead, but he's finally hit a breaking point," the source said. "It seems like the documentary and the recent support coming from Britney's fans has given him the strength he needed to finally speak out."

"Sam has been faithful, loyal and by Britney's side through many difficult ups and downs," added the source. "He feels like Jamie is far too controlling and adds a layer of trouble to their relationship. In Sam's eyes, there are far too many restrictions."

Jamie filed court documents to end the conservatorship in September 2021, and shortly after, Britney and Sam announced their engagement.

Britney's conservatorship was officially terminated on Nov. 12, 2021, and ET spoke with Sam less than a week later at the Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci.

"She's doing great, I'm great, this is the happiest time of our lives," he shared, beaming. "We're just enjoying it!"

Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Britney's California home on June 9, 2022. The wedding was attended by fellow stars, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney's custom gown.

Trouble hounded the couple's marriage, from reports of a planned intervention to address Britney's mental health and alleged substance abuse issues that did not end up happening after Britney purportedly learned about it, to rumors about Britney and Sam not wearing their wedding rings in March.

TMZ first reported the news that Britney and Sam split in August. Per the outlet, Sam had moved out of Britney's Thousand Oaks home after an argument involving cheating allegations.