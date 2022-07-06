Britney Spears Updates Fans on Her Honeymoon With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Opens Up About 'Surreal' Mar…
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Baby No.2 -- Find Out Her Daughter's Name!
'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour and Wynonna Ryder Reac…
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Watch Oprah Surprise New 'Color Purple' Cast in Emotional Video
Wendy Williams Has Plans for Life and Love After Talk Show's Dem…
Travis Barker Relaxes at Beach With Kourtney Kardashian After He…
Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial: Watch District Attorney's Closing Ar…
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'Grateful Beyond Words' For Brian Aust…
Queen Elizabeth Closes Platinum Jubilee Celebrations With Surpri…
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital With Mystery Illness
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
'RHOBH's Erika Jayne on Being Called a 'Villain' & Her 'Complex …
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison After Being Found Guilt…
Oprah Winfrey Throws Her Ill Father Surprise Appreciation Day Ba…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
Britney Spears is basking in the sun -- and her newlywed bliss -- while on part two of her honeymoon with husband Sam Asghari. The 40-year-old singer shared a series of videos on Tuesday that show her and the 28-year-old actor having a blast together during their tropical getaway.
In the first clip, Spears and Asghari can't keep their hands off each other as they share kisses while on a boat, and at one point, the pop star even poses for the camera. "Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days," she captioned the video, referring to the hit 2003 rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. "Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ???"
In a second video, Spears rocks a tiny blue bikini in crystal clear waters before going topless on the beach, covering her breasts with her hands. "Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise," she wrote. "No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!"
"This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation," she added before describing their trip. "Jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well 🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🎀"
Asghari, for his part, took to his Instagram Stories to share some footage from the trip, including videos of him kayaking, smoking a cigar on a boat, working out, and enjoying beautiful sunsets from the beach.
Spears and Asghari tied the knot on June 9 at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of an intimate group of family and friends. The pair has since moved to a new house and are enjoying married life. Spears gave an update on June 22, writing that everything is "coming together" and sharing that "life is good."
"It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new," she added. "New pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven."
In a Good Morning America interview which aired on June 29, Asghari opened up about their "surreal" married life.
"It’s just surreal, man. It’s been a minute, it was way overdue for us and we imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was," he gushed. "We only had like 50 to 70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that’s what we did."
RELATED CONTENT:
Paris Hilton Calls Britney Spears 'An Angel,' Shares Wedding Highlight
Sam Asghari Talks 'Surreal' Married Life With Britney Spears
Selena Gomez Talks 'Only Murders' Season 2 and Britney Spears' Wedding