Selena Gomez is reflecting on her friend Britney Spears' "day for love." ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Gomez about attending Spears' fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari and why it was important for the 29-year-old actress to be there.

"I think it was a day for love, and I want nothing more than happiness, and for her," Gomez gushed when asked about Spears wedding, which took place at her Thousand Oaks home earlier this month. "I think it was all the people that loved her, and that was all that matters."

Gomez wasn't the only celeb in attendance at the star-studded affair. She was joined by Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and more A-list guests, there to support Spears on her special day.

While she admittedly didn't see the memes that have come out from the group photos taken at the wedding, Gomez couldn't help but chuckle at the thought of them.

"I haven't, no," she said with a laugh.

The busy actress is gearing up for season 2 of her hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, and Gomez said it's been one for the books.

"It's been very different than my past experiences," Gomez said of working with her Only Murders co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. "I so just enjoy trying to make them laugh."

While season 2 sees the return of Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), it also sees some new faces, including Cara Delevingne, who joined the cast for the show's second season.

Gomez called working with the supermodel "so fun," telling ET it was like working with a "childhood friend."

"So much fun," Gomez said. "I've known her for so many years, it was honestly like working with a childhood friend, and I just enjoyed it. She's hilarious. I think she did so great this season, and adds to the show completely, so, I had a blast."

While season 2 is still days away from starting, season 3 is not a distant reality, promising even more of the podcasting trio and their hilarious attempts to try and unmask the murderous neighbors living inside their New York City apartment building, were the all-star cast to return for a third season.

When asked if she wants a season 3, Gomez answered simply, "Hopefully. I do."

Only Murders in the Building season 2 premieres June 28 on Hulu.

