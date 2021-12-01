Cara Delevingne Joins Season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building has a new cast member.

Cara Delevingne has been cast as a series regular in season 2 of Hulu's dramedy starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, ET confirms.

The model and actress will take on the role of Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.

Only Murders in the Building begins after a gruesome murder occurs inside an exclusive Upper West Side apartment building and brings three true-crime fans together to create a podcast detailing the case as it’s unfolding around them. Season 1 left off with Charles-Haden (Martin), Mabel (Gomez) and Oliver (Short) discovering who the murderer was. However, in an unexpected twist they then find themselves covered in blood and standing over another dead body, before they are handcuffed and taken into custody.

Delevingne made her acting debut in 2012's Anna Karenina, also landing roles in in films like Margo, Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Suicide Squad. She also stars in Prime Video's Carnival Row alongside Orlando Bloom. The fantasy series was picked up for a second season and is expected to drop next year.

Gomez, meanwhile, previously told ET she "had a great time" working alongside comedic geniuses Short and Martin. "As you can tell, I can barely keep a straight face," she said.

"Just hanging out with them, it was so wonderful and I learned so much being around them," she shared. "They're legends in their own right, but they're good people, humble, funny, kind and professional, and it was just the best."

