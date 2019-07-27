Carnival Row has been renewed for season two ahead of its season one premiere.

Amazon Prime Video announced the renewal during its Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday. Season one of the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring series premieres Friday, Aug. 30.

In the Victorian fantasy series, Bloom stars as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, who has a dangerous affair with a refugee faerie, Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne). Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

"We're excited about the show. Just the creative behind it, the quality of it... it's undeniably something we're really excited about," Amazon Studios COO and Co-Head of TV, Albert Cheng, explained to reporters on Saturday of why they decided to renew the series ahead of its debut.

Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of TV at Amazon added: "When we sat down with the producers and heard where they wanted to take season two, we just decided to jump in."

"People are really responding to the show," Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke shared. "We think we have something special, so we really want to invest in it for another season."

During Saturday's panel at TCA, Bloom said that part of the appeal of signing onto the series was that he was in a position to help mold his character. "There was so much potential," he shared. "It was a really wonderful series of conversations in growing and developing [Philo]."

Delevingne, meanwhile, was attracted to her character's complexity. "It's quite hard to play a character that's so strong but not ruthless… I think we all worked on that together," she said, noting that the refugee aspect of her character and the fantasy world's attitudes toward Vignette and Philo's relationship has parallels to the real world.

"That's the whole fire behind the show," she added.

The cast of Carnival Row also includes David Gyasi as the mysteriously wealthy faun Agreus, Karla Crome as a quick-witted faerie named Tourmaline, Indira Varma as the beautiful matriarch Piety Breakspear, and Tamzin Merchant as a young woman named Imogen Spurnrose.

Delevingne and Bloom opened up more about the series while speaking with ET at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. See what they said in the video below.

