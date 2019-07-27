Connie Britton Is Headed to Amazon

Connie Britton is making a home at Amazon Studios.

The Dirty John actress has signed a new deal to television develop series to debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service announced Saturday.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Jen [Salke] and the team at Amazon, and my hope is to contribute thoughtful, provocative, female driven and inclusive programming to their exceptional platform, telling stories that will reflect ourselves back to ourselves in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Britton in a statement. “I know this will be an exciting and purposeful collaboration.”

“Connie Britton is a multi-talented actress who has captivated audiences with her portrayal of smart, complicated women,” said Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Britton’s ability to create memorable characters and identify compelling stories makes her a perfect fit for Amazon Studios. We look forward to seeing what she creates for the global Amazon Prime Video audience.”

A four-time Emmy nominee, the actress has been recognized for her work on NBC/DirecTV's Friday Night Lights, FX's American Horror Story and ABC's Nashville.

Britton most recently starred in and served as executive producer on season one of Bravo's anthology series, Dirty John, based on the true crime podcast. Prior to that, she appeared in the first season of Fox's first-responder drama, 9-1-1.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmys 2019: Connie Britton, Natasha Lyonne and More Standout Female Performances on TV

Connie Britton Explains the Challenge and Appeal of Bringing 'Dirty John' to the Screen (Exclusive)

Connie Britton Praises Julia Roberts for Being the ‘Sweetest’ Matchmaker (Exclusive)

Related Gallery