Could an Oscar winner be Connie Britton's ticket to finding love?

The 51-year-old Dirty John actress recently revealed that her pal, Julia Roberts, had set her up on a date.

"It was about the sweetest thing ever!” Britton told ET’s Lauren Zima of her A-list matchmaker on the red carpet at Sunday's 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. "She was like, ‘I’ve been thinking about this for a year and I think I have somebody I want to set you up with,' and she did.”

So did the set-up work out?

"We’re both very busy people, so we haven’t gotten together yet, but you never know!” Britton teased of her potential mystery date.

If the stars were to align and Britton were to go out on a date with Roberts’ pick, what would be her dream for the evening? "My ideal first date… I don’t know. I’m pretty easy,” she insisted. "I just like to go out and have a nice dinner.”

The TV veteran insists she’s open to love despite her hectic schedule, saying, "Sure, if it’s the right man, why not?"

While she’s still looking for “the one,” Britton is not short of captivating projects to focus on in the meantime.

"Every role that I choose I want to make sure it’s something that’s going to challenge me in a way that I haven’t been challenged before and that’s going to put me a little bit outside of my comfort zone,” she explained.

Britton was up for Best Actress in a Movie Made For TV or Limited Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards for her role in Dirty John. She lost out to Sharp Objects star Amy Adams and Escape at Dannemora actress Patricia Arquette, respectively.

