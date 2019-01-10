She may be the leading lady in some of the most iconic romantic comedie of all time, but now Julia Roberts is taking on a new title — matchmaker!

Connie Britton opened up about how the Oscar winner has attempted to find her a man during Wednesday’s Busy Tonight with host Busy Philipps.

"I’ve gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts,” she said of the Homecoming star. "She’s a real girls girl. She tried to set me up with somebody. It hasn’t worked out yet. But at least mama tried."

Britton, 51, went on to joke about her friendship with Roberts, 51, saying, "She came up to me and was like, ‘I love you’ [miming cupping her face] and I was like, ‘I’m never washing my face again.’ Can you tell it’s not really a functional relationship? It’s not really a healthy friendship. It’s more I idolize her and she’s nice to me.”

Britton and Philipps also joked about dating in the celebrity world, noting there’s an online dating site for the stars.

"The one with the famous people is like all Matthew Perry,” Britton quipped of the Friends star. "I love Matthew Perry, but we’re not going to date!"

As for the perfect meet cute, Britton does have a dream scenario in mind.

"I do have this dream of meeting somebody on a plane, because I love traveling,” she admitted.

Britton recently spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier at the 2019 Golden Globes about the upcoming Roger Ailes film, Fair and Balanced. Watch the exclusive clip below for more:

