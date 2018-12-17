Julia Roberts has revealed the first time she realized the extent of her fame -- but the setting wasn’t so glam!

According to the 51-year-old actress, she was 21-years-old and in a bathroom stall in Georgia when she experienced the memorable encounter.

“I went home to Georgia to visit my mom and my younger sister and we went to the movies,” Roberts shared during Monday’s episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

“It was after the movie was over and I was in the bathroom and there was a woman in the bathroom who said, ‘Hey girl in stall number one, were you in Mystic Pizza?’”

Roberts confirmed she was indeed the actress in the 1988 film -- a response which was met with the fan sliding “something under the stall,” and asking for an autograph.

“‘Uh, not right now,’” the Ben Is Back star responded.

She continued, explaining that in that moment, she was awakened to her notoriety. “I thought, 'Wait, this is different.'”

Reflecting on the phenomenal career she has enjoyed, since, the Oscar winner told the outlet it was “incredible” to look back at the fruits of her labor.

"It's incredible to have a 30-year career and to stand next to it and to say, 'Yeah, that is the sum of all of my decisions. It's all me,'" she said.

Recently it was Roberts who was fangirling, getting emotional as she reunited with her Ben Is Back costars at the film's New York City premiere.

“I’m going to start crying,” she told ET. “I’m so happy to see everybody.”

Watch the teary encounter go down below.

