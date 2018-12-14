Jason Momoa Geeks Out Over Meeting 'Legend' Julia Roberts: Pics!

Even Jason Momoa gets starstruck!

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to gush over meeting Julia Roberts when they were both on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The Aquaman star brought his mom, Coni, along to the show's taping and the pair admittedly "geeked out" as they posed for adorable pics with the 51-year-old actress.

"Took me MA to see @j_corden. Meet the legend @juliaroberts the momoaz geeked out a lil. Aloha j," Momoa captioned a series of three snaps with Roberts.

While Momoa's fan moment over Roberts was kept backstage, his Aquaman co-star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, couldn't keep his excitement at bay during the interview.

"You were my first human crush," Abdul-Mateen, 32, confessed to the Hook actress, while Momoa hilariously sat between the two of them on the couch. "I was 5 years old and you were Tinkerbell. You were my Tinkerbell."

The sweet reveal was met with laughs and awes from the crowd, but Roberts just had one question. "I'm just a little bit stuck on the 'human crush,'" Roberts quipped.

Abdul-Mateen explained his statement with two words: "Jessica Rabbit."

As for Momoa's first crush, he didn't even pause one second before saying, "I married her," in reference to his wife, Lisa Bonet.

Momoa and Bonet share two kids, Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, 9. When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actor at the Aquaman premiere earlier this week, he confessed that he was "nervous" to have his children see the flick.

"I'm a little nervous," he confessed. "But I'm very excited."

Also on the Late Late Show, Corden praised Momoa for his amazing Haka performance at the premiere. Check out the incredible moment in the video below:

