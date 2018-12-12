Jason Momoa is one of the most adorable dads in Hollywood.

The Aquaman star brought his two children -- 11-year-old daughter Lola and 9-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf -- to the red carpet premiere of his new DC superhero epic at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and the proud father couldn't wait for his kids to see the deep-sea adventure for "the first time."

"I'm a little nervous," Momoa, 39, admitted to ET's Nischelle Turner. "But I'm very excited."

Before the premiere kicked off, Momoa was joined by his two children -- whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet -- as well as a number of friends and colleagues, and they performed a ceremonial Maori haka dance on the red carpet.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Momoa has famously performed the traditional Polynesian tribute in the past -- including as part of his Game of Thrones audition tape -- the star's young children appeared to be pros at the dance as well.

"They just learned right now," Momoa said, referring to the specific version of the haka dance they had just performed. "But they've done a lot of hakas. I used to do it too, when I was little, so they already knew how to do it."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actor's big premiere comes just a few days after he took center stage at Studio 8H as the host of Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Momoa's episode proved to be the highest-rated of the season, and the actor had nothing but praise for the experience.

"It was the time of my life," Momoa gushed. "I loved it. I love them and I had the greatest time."

The actor's effortless enthusiasm and boundless charm proved just how fun and funny he can be in a live setting, leading some to wonder if he'd be interested in hosting the Oscars following Kevin Hart's controversial departure last week.

As it turns out, that's a gig Momoa says he could do without.

"Haha, no. I'm good," the actor said. "I would love to go, but I'm good."

While fans might not see him performing the opening monologue at the Academy Awards next year, they will be able to catch him fighting an underwater war as the king of Atlantis when Aquaman swims into theaters on Dec. 21.

