For those Game of Thrones fans who have missed the intimidating (and shirtless) presence of Jason Momoa's Khal Drogo, Saturday Night Live made sure to get the Aquaman star to reprise his iconic role over the weekend.

Donning the leather armor and long, braided hair of his long-dead character, he was joined by Kenan Thompson for Khal Drogo's Ghost Dojo, a talk show in which they interviewed dead GoT characters.

From getting Hodor (Beck Bennet) to hold the door for some of the guests to Kate McKinnon coming out as a pitch perfect King Joffrey (throwing out some choice lines from Bhad Bhabie's famous Dr. Phil appearance), the sketch was a fun (albeit uneven) tribute to the iconic HBO series.

Time for our final guest on Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dojo - please welcome King Joffrey. #SNLpic.twitter.com/zoIjCCT7Sc — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 9, 2018

The sketch even made some sly references to Kevin Hart's recent Oscar hosting controversy.

When Brienne of Tarth (Heidi Gardner), who isn't even dead on the show, came out with her trademark short hair and gruff demeanor, Drogo said (in perfect Drothraki), "If this man wants to fight, I'll give him what he wants."

"Man? Wow, you have a lot to learn about identity politics," Brienne shot back.

"You're right," Drogo replied, this time in English, adding that if he didn't learn from past mistakes he would never "get to host the Oscars."

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

