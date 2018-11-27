Jason Momoa is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live next month, and Monday night, at the world premiere of his new film, the DC tentpole Aquaman, he hinted to ET that his visit to the sketch comedy show might become a family affair!

“Dream come true I'm hosting SNL, that's it. Bucket list,” he said outside London's Leicester Square theater. “Marry Lisa Bonet, Be on SNL. I'm done. Play a superhero.”

That’s when he was asked if his wife might also be appearing by his side on SNL, to which he answered: “I would love it! You know, I'm gonna meet the whole cast and we will see what happens. We're huge fans, so…”

The 39-year-old star also discussed his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz’s surprise engagement to longtime boyfriend Karl Glusman, which was revealed in her Rolling Stone interview.

“[We’re] very happy, very happy. We love Karl!” he stated.

Momoa also revealed to ET that, despite being the film's star, he still hasn’t seen the completed version of Aquaman, and he has the sweetest reason for waiting -- his kids.

“It’s so rare that I will have this beautiful moment with my babies. So I don’t wanna know anything. I just wanna hold their hands and watch it with my family.”

The leading man will be hosting SNL on Dec. 8, and Aquaman arrives in theaters on Dec. 21.

