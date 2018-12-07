Kathy Griffin has a lot of thoughts about Kevin Hart stepping down as host of the 2019 Oscars.

ET caught up with the comedian at GQ's Annual Men of the Year party at the Benedict Estate in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she got candid about all the drama surrounding the Night School star and his recently resurfaced controversial tweets.

"I'm not thrilled," Griffin told ET's Lauren Zima when asked what she thinks about the fiasco. "I mean, f**k him. You know."

Hart stepped down from his master of ceremonies on Thursday after messages he posted on Twitter nearly a decade ago containing homophobic remarks and offensive slurs resurfaced. He eventually released a statement to announce the news (and apologize to the LGBTQ community) via Twitter, but many called him out for videos he'd posted a few hours prior, which seemingly lacked remorse for his previous remarks.

"I swear, man, our world is becoming beyond crazy," Hart said in one of the videos, posted to Instagram. "I'm not going to let the craziness frustrate me or anger me, especially when I've worked hard to get to the mental space that I'm at now."

"My team calls me, they go, 'Oh, my God, Kevin, the world is upset about a tweet you did years ago.' Oh, my God. Guys, I'm almost 40 years old," he continued. "If you don't believe that people change, grow, evolve as they get older, I don't know what to tell you."

"If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past, then do you," Hart added. "I'm the wrong guy, man. I'm in a great place. A great, mature place, where all I do is spread positivity. If you're not doing that, you're not on my page."

Asked about Hart's statement, Griffin told ET, "It was lame."

"First of all, we haven't leveled the playing field yet. So guys are still at the top of the totem pole," she said while offering up her own suggestions for who should fill the hosting role now that it's open. "Like, for example, I'm just throwing it out there, I thought that Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph were hilarious [presenters] last year. So, if people are throwing ideas out there, I wanna throw that one out there."

A source close to Hart told ET on Friday that he feels "disappointed" and "hurt" that he won't be hosting the Academy Awards, but he plans to move forward from this and ultimately be "good."

Since Hart's "apology," plenty of celebrities and public figures have spoken out on the fiasco, including GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

"[He] shouldn't have stepped down; he should have stepped up," Ellis said in a statement to ET. "Hart's apology to LGBTQ people is an important step forward, but he missed a real opportunity to use his platform and the Oscars stage to build unity and awareness."

"We would still welcome that conversation with him," the statement continued. "The Academy has recently made significant strides in featuring diverse talent onstage and they should now double down on that commitment as they look for a new host."

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Feb. 24 on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below for more on Hart.

