Kevin Hart Is 'Hurt' and 'Disappointed' Over Oscars Fiasco

Kevin Hart is trying to move forward after stepping down as the 2019 Academy Awards host.

A source close to the 39-year-old comedian tells ET that Hart feels "disappointed" and "hurt" that he won't be hosting the Oscars but he will move forward from this and ultimately be "good."

Hart stepped down from his hosting duties -- just days after he was tapped for the gig -- after old tweets with anti-gay jokes and comments resurfaced. On Thursday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star announced his decision with an apology to the LGBTQ community on Twitter.

He also posted two Instagram videos prior to announcing he would not be hosting the Oscars; the first one explaining how he'd "evolve[d]" since posting the tweets and a second video where he told fans that he would not fulfill the Academy's request to apologize. He ended up doing so later when he relinquished his hosting duties.

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. Martin Luther King, Jr. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

In a statement to ET, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said that Hart "shouldn't have stepped down; he should have stepped up."

“Hart’s apology to LGBTQ people is an important step forward, but he missed a real opportunity to use his platform and the Oscars stage to build unity and awareness," Ellis said. "We would still welcome that conversation with him. The Academy has recently made significant strides in featuring diverse talent onstage and they should now double down on that commitment as they look for a new host.”

After giving up the Oscars gig, Hart took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate his recent show in Australia.

"Thank you for the love & laughter Melbourne Australia....27,500 showed up & showed out," he wrote. "Sydney Australia your Up Next d**n it...Let's make tonight special."

He went on to tweet a quote by Martin Luther King Jr., which reads: "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air on ABC.

