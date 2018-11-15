Kevin Hart, 50 Cent and More Stars Mourn Kim Porter

Hollywood is mourning the death of Kim Porter.

The model and actress, who shares three kids with Sean "Diddy" Combs, died on Thursday. She was 47.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," her rep said in a statement to ET early Thursday afternoon. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Stars quickly took to social media to pay tribute to Porter, and share their condolences with her family. "RIP Kim....You were a beautiful person inside and out. My prayers go out to the entire family. @diddy you & your family are loved by so many," Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram. "You are God's child and he will see u and ur entire family thru this. Stay strong man....Nothing but love for u."

"R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly," 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. "I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only."

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

Gabrielle Union, Milly Elliot and more stars also honored Porter on Twitter.

This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!! #RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 15, 2018

My heart just aches so much 4 her children😥😞She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time😞🙏🏾 #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH

& KIND HEART🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3FjrzWuBjr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018

Devastated about #KimPorter. She was a true light on this earth. Not just beautiful but truly kind and generous of spirit always. Grace personified. Prayers for her family. 🙏🏾 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) November 15, 2018

I am absolutely wrecked by this news. Kim Porter was amazing human being one of the best moms I’ve ever met. Her disposition was always warm & fun

Just gutted for her children & family & everyone who loved her

Rest In Heaven, Kim

We’ll love up and support your family 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gBlBfNGOzU — Holly Robinson Peete🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hollyrpeete) November 16, 2018

RIP Kim Porter 💔 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) November 16, 2018

Porter and Diddy first started dating in 1994, and were together on and off for 13 years, before eventually calling it quits for good in 2007. The two share three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20. Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her former marriage to Al B. Sure!.

