Kevin Hart, 50 Cent and More Stars Mourn Kim Porter
Hollywood is mourning the death of Kim Porter.
The model and actress, who shares three kids with Sean "Diddy" Combs, died on Thursday. She was 47.
"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," her rep said in a statement to ET early Thursday afternoon. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."
Stars quickly took to social media to pay tribute to Porter, and share their condolences with her family. "RIP Kim....You were a beautiful person inside and out. My prayers go out to the entire family. @diddy you & your family are loved by so many," Kevin Hart wrote on Instagram. "You are God's child and he will see u and ur entire family thru this. Stay strong man....Nothing but love for u."
"R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly," 50 Cent wrote on Twitter. "I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only."
Gabrielle Union, Milly Elliot and more stars also honored Porter on Twitter.
Porter and Diddy first started dating in 1994, and were together on and off for 13 years, before eventually calling it quits for good in 2007. The two share three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20. Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her former marriage to Al B. Sure!.
