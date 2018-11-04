Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiance Sutton Tennyson Shot Dead

Sutton Tennyson, the father of Angela Simmons’ child, was gunned down in his garage in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday evening, ET can confirm.

The Atlanta Police Department tells ET that officers responded to a call of shots fired in the neighborhood where they discovered a deceased 37-year-old African American man. In their statement, APD says their preliminary information points to a discussion between the victim and another unnamed man. The conversation got heated and the victim was shot multiple times. The aforementioned other male sped away in a car.

The incident is being investigated by the APD’s Homicide Unit.

Simmons, younger sister to TV personality Vanessa Simmons, and former cast member on the MTV reality show Run’s House, took to Instagram to address the loss soon after. She posted a number of photos, and even a video, of her ex-fiance with their 2-year-old son, Sutton Joseph.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” she captioned the post. “I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

She also posted a number of moving photos of her time with Sutton on her Instagram Story, including him napping on the couch or swimming in the pool with their child. “Rest easy Sutton,” she captioned one of the sweet images.

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

In late 2017, Simmons revealed that their engagement had been called off with an Instagram post discussing the trials and tribulations single mothers face.

