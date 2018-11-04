'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Gives Birth to First Child at 47

Kenya Moore is a mom!

The 47-year-old year Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star gave birth to her first child, ET has confirmed. People reports that Moore and husband Marc Daly welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, and decided to name their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Moore tells People of the name's significance.

The magazine also reports that Moore is doing well and “Brooklyn is very alert and active,” weighing in at 5 lbs. and 12 oz.

Hours before welcoming her baby, Moore took to Instagram to give fans an update from the hospital.

"If you want to make God laugh have a plan... won't be long now. Pray for us 🙏🏾 #babydaly #weloveyou #prayers," Moore captioned her photo where she is seen smiling while lying in a hospital bed.

Moore revealed that she was expecting a bundle of joy in April during a RHOA reunion special. "We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," she told host Andy Cohen. "I’m still very nervous about everything and so I just want to get past a safe place." When asked about the baby's sex, Moore said, "I just want a healthy baby."

After sharing video of her ultrasound and keeping fans updated on her health and soon-to-be baby, Moore revealed earlier this month that she had gained 17 pounds in one week after suffering a scary pregnancy complication.

Moore explained on Instagram that doctors said that she might be suffering from preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that, is “characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"This is NOT normal!" she wrote alongside a photo of her swollen feet. "I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day. Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors."

