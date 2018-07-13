Kenya Moore Bares Baby Bump in New Photo, Updates Fans on Her First Pregnancy

Making progress!

After Kenya Moore dropped the shocking bombshell that she was expecting her first child during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion in April, fans and friends alike were concerned for her welfare. Moore admitted she announced the news very early into her pregnancy, and didn’t “want to talk about the details” during the episode.

Months later, she open to sharing more with her fans. The 47-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to post two photos of her bare growing baby bump while wearing a teal sports bra.

“Hey everybody, just checking in with you guys to show you my baby bump,” Moore said in video posted to her Instagram Stories. “Yes, getting up there. Some of you might say it’s little, but come on, I was little before.”

Moore also offered an update on her pregnancy in a photo caption. “#BabyDaly is growing! I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings," she wrote. "Actually, I’m eating less bc baby is moving up. So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family! #miraclebaby #weloveyou #itsnevertoolate #GodsSpeed #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #babybump #ThankYouJehovah #IVF.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner shortly after learning of Moore’s pregnancy. At the time, he expressed concern for the star’s health.

"I'm so happy for her, but I'm worried because it's very early. I think you're not supposed to announce it until three months… so I'm just wishing her very good health," he said, adding that Moore has "been wanting a kid for a very long time."

Last month, Moore also shared an emotional video from her sonogram. Check it out:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Cries in Ultrasound Video, Shows Off Baby Bump

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Expecting First Baby With Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly Shut Down Those Rumors in First Joint Interview! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery