Pregnant ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Cries in Ultrasound Video, Shows Off Baby Bump

Kenya Moore is excited to share her first pregnancy with her fans. After she announced the news in April that she was expecting a baby with her husband, Marc Daly, she took to social media this past week to share some sweet updates.

Over the weekend, Moore, 49, posted a shot of herself in a white stripped dress, flashing a hint of a baby bump.

“Won’t He do it?” she captioned the pic, adding, “#godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace.”

Then on Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video from her ultrasound, listening to her baby’s heartbeat.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family,” Moore captioned the clip. “I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me.”

In the clip, Moore talks to the doctor, saying of the heartbeat, “It’s so fast!” before breaking down in tears.

The Bravo star announced her pregnancy during the RHOA reunion episode. After the announcement, Bravo host Andy Cohen spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the pregnancy.

“I’m so happy for her, but I’m worried because it’s so early!” he said of the news. “I think you’re not supposed to announce it until three months, so I know that it’s very early so I’m just wishing her very good health.”

