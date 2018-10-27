Kenya Moore is sharing nearly every detail of her high risk pregnancy with her fans.

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she had gained 17 pounds in one week after suffering a scary pregnancy complication. Moore announced she was expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly in April.

The 47-year-old reality star complained about her swollen feet on Friday, while attending the launch of RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey's new event space and wine shop. As Moore explained on Instagram, doctors said that she might be suffering from preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that, is“characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Moore shared that she had taken more tests, but those results might require her to give birth early for the safety of her baby.

"I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia... I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!" she wrote alongside a photo of her swollen feet. "I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day."

"Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors.🙏🏾 #babydaly #highrisk #love #family #miraclebaby #kenyamoore #babybump #pregnantover40," Moore added.

Moore -- who just celebrated her baby shower with a regal affair -- revealed in September that she weighed 200 pounds, with still "a few months to go" in her pregnancy.

See more on the reality star's journey to motherhood in the video below.

