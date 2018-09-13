Kenya Moore is not holding back when it comes to the truths about her first pregnancy.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo and a video from her day out where she added items to her registry.

“Bye bye baby! #auntlori and I got most of the baby registry done. #babydaly #family #babybump #love #baby,” she captioned a pic of herself outside of a store waving.

Moore also posted a photo of herself in a peach-colored dress, writing, “Oh baby!”

In the comments, she got very candid when responding to friends and fans.

One commenter wrote, “You are exactly the same everywhere but your belly! You will snap right back!”

Moore replied, “Nope. Legs, booty and boobs [are] way bigger.”

When her co-star and friend, Kandi Burruss wrote, “OMG! That baby is all the way out there now,” Moore replied, “@kandi still have a few months to go and I [weigh] 200lbs!!!”

Instagram

Moore has been very upfront about her journey with her fans. She first announced she was pregnant on the reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in April, saying, “I’m still very nervous about everything and so I just want to get past a safe place.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen responded to Moore’s announcement with caution at the time. Watch the clip below for more:

