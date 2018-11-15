Diddy's Ex-Girlfriend, Kim Porter, Dead at 47

Kim Porter, a model and actress that once dated Diddy, died on Thursday. She was 47.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter," her rep said in a statement to ET. "I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

A Los Angeles Public Information Officer tells ET that North Hollywood police officers responded to a death investigation call at a Toluca Lake, California, residence.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, a source close to Porter told the outlet that she had been suffering from pneumonia for several weeks, though the cause of her death is undetermined at this time.

Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP

Porter and Diddy first started dating in 1994, and were together on and off for 13 years, before eventually calling it off for good in 2007. The two share three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20. Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her former marriage to Al B. Sure!

In addition to her modeling and acting work, Porter also appeared on Diddy's popular VH1 reality show, I Want to Work for Diddy.

Story developing...

Related Gallery