Kevin Hart is back to business as usual.

The comedian took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of the packed Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, where he performed two shows after stepping down as host for the 2019 Oscars following backlash for past anti-gay tweets. Hart was all smiles as he panned the camera around to show the size of the crowd, who gave him quite the warm welcome.

"Two sold-out shows in Sydney, Australia and I gotta tell you, I'm f**king blown away," the 39-year-old actor yelled, thanking the audience for their "support."

"All I can say is WOOOOOOOOW.....Thank you so much Sydney Australia....Making the world laugh is forever a priority. Blessed to be able to bring laughter on a international level & do what I love!!!! #irresponsibletour #comedicrockstarshit #LiveLoveLaugh," he captioned the post.

Hart seemingly also had the support of Nick Cannon on Friday, as the Wild 'N Out star resurfaced past tweets of Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer, in which they had all used homophobic slurs.

"Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here," he wrote alongside a past Handler tweet, adding "And I f**king love Wreck it Ralph!!!" alongside one of Silverman's.

"🤔 I’m just saying... should we keep going???" he asked in response to a tweet of Schumer's, before admitting that he's probably made some offensive remarks in the past as well. "You know I’ve been saying f**ked up sh*t since twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bullsh*t! F**k politics!! Only Truth!✊🏾."

Nope!! You know I’ve been saying fucked up shit since twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bullshit! Fuck politics!! Only Truth!✊🏾 https://t.co/U1UmlQScyc — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Hart stepped down as Oscars host on Thursday, just two days after announcing he had won the gig.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's," he tweeted at the time. "This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

"I'm sorry that I hurt people," Hart continued. "I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

A source close to the comedian meanwhile told ET that he feels "disappointed" and "hurt" that he won't be hosting the Oscars, but he will move forward from this and ultimately be "good."

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kathy Griffin Slams 'Unacceptable' Kevin Hart Following Oscars Exit (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart Is 'Hurt' and 'Disappointed' Over Oscars Fiasco

Kevin Hart Steps Down From Hosting Oscars After Backlash

Related Gallery