Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have the ultimate blended family.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Momoa at the Aquaman premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, where he talked about the matching bone skull ring he recently gave to Lenny Kravitz -- his wife's ex-husband -- which he shared on Instagram. Momoa and Kravitz are obviously friendly, with Momoa also thanking the legendary rocker in his Instagram post for supporting him when he hosted last week's Saturday Night Live.

The 39-year-old actor told ET the ring was his idea, and that he had it made by Leroys Wooden Tattoos.

"My friend, he made this bone ring since I wanted to get one, and he liked it so I wanted him to have one," Momoa shared about the touching gift.

When asked if the ring was symbolic of family, Momoa agreed.

"Yeah, looking out for each other for sure," he said.

Interestingly enough, Momoa isn't Kravitz's only tie to Aquaman. The film also stars Nicole Kidman, whom Kravitz was once engaged to before she eventually married Keith Urban. Kidman is also friendly with Kravitz and Bonet's daughter, 30-year-old Zoe Kravitz, whom she worked with on HBO's Big Little Lies.

Meanwhile, Momoa and Bonet's two children, 11-year-old daughter Lola and 9-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, attended the Aquaman premiere on Wednesday to support their dad. Momoa and Bonet posed for sweet family photos with their kids as well as his mother, Coni, on the red carpet.

The former Game of Thrones star admitted to ET he was a little anxious for his kids to see the film for the first time.

"I'm a little nervous but I'm very excited," he said.

Aquaman hits theaters on Dec. 21.

