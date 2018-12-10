Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet’s ex, Lenny Kravitz, are clearly pals!



On Monday, the Aquaman star posted a black-and-white photo of himself and Kravitz on Instagram, explaining that he got a very special gift for the Fly Away singer — a skull-shaped ring. Momoa also got one, which he proudly displays alongside Kravitz.



“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram,” he explained. “Love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out Insta. Mahalo Lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl.”

Bonet has children with both Momoa and Kravitz, so it’s not hard to imagine the two entertainers haven’t been in each other’s lives for some time now. But this level of camaraderie is truly touching.



While on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Momoa reprised his Game of Thrones role, Khal Drogo, for a talk show-style sketch where Kenan Thompson interviews other dead characters from the show. This gave Beck Bennett a chance to offer up his very best Hodor impression while Kate McKinnon was spot-on as King Joffrey, borrowing a few classic lines from Danielle Bregoli’s (aka Bhad Bhabie) visit to Dr. Phil.



But Momoa got in a few great lines of his own! Although she hasn’t died yet on the show, Brienne of Tarth (Heidi Gardner) came by and Khal quickly offered to fight her, believing she was a man.



"Man? Wow, you have a lot to learn about identity politics," Brienne rebuked him.



This prompted Khal to offer an apology, nodding to Kevin Hart’s whirlwind hiring and departure from the Oscars amid controversy.



"You're right," Drogo replied, explaining that he needs to learn from his mistakes if he ever wants to host the Academy Awards.



