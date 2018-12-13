Lenny Kravitz is opening about how it feels to have his daughter and ex-fiancee sharing the small screen.

On Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked Lenny how it feels for his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, to act alongside Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies. Lenny and Nicole were an item back in 2003, following her split from Tom Cruise in 2001 and prior to her marriage to her current husband, Keith Urban, in 2006.

"I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show," Lenny admitted. "Zoe hadn't seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together."

"And that's about it," Lenny quipped, before adding, "Some things just don't work, but the wonderful thing is that we're all friends."

In addition to discussing Nicole, Lenny also set the record straight about a rumored romance he had with Madonna. During a game of "Plead The Fifth," host Andy Cohen asked the "Fly Away" singer if his friendship with the popstar ever turned romantic.

"It never did," he revealed. "That's the truth. [We've] always been really good friends."

Nicole spilled the beans about her engagement to Lenny in The EDIT last February. "Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father," Nicole said of working with the younger Kravitz. "It's all in the family!"

It seems there are no hard feelings there, as Nicole went on to praise the 54-year-old singer. "I love Lenny; he's a great guy," she said.

Last June, Zoe gushed about Nicole, who briefly lived with Zoe and her dad in Miami, Florida, when Zoe was young.

"I hadn't seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together," she toldThe EDIT at the time. "I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me."

In an interview with ET's Keltie Knight last month, Zoe joked about the kismet forces that brought her and Nicole, 51, back together. “I mean obviously me and Nicole are meant to be in each other's lives in one way or another,” she said. “So, I’ll take it however it comes.”

Additionally, Zoe gushed about Nicole's two children -- Faith, 7, and Sunday, 10 -- who are set make cameos in BLL's upcoming season.

“They’re around a lot and I sometimes can’t tell when they’re actually in a scene or just hanging out,” she said. “But they’re so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.”

