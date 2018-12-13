Superman forever.

Henry Cavill will not be taking off Superman's cape anytime soon, his Justice League co-star, Jason Momoa, revealed at the Aquaman premiere at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday.

"I just talked to Henry... He's absolutely not [leaving the character]," Momoa told ET's Melicia Johnson. "He loves the character. He's not. One hundred percent."

"It's absolutely [not going to happen]," he insisted.

Rumors that Cavill was stepping away from playing Superman swirled in September. A report at the time claimed that Cavill was parting ways with Warner Bros. after contract talks between his reps and the studio didn’t go as planned in regard to him making a cameo as the Man of Steel in the upcoming film, Shazam! The article also alleged that Ben Affleck wasn't expected to return in any films as Batman.

A source told ET that Cavill was asked to make the Shazam! appearance, but wasn’t able to do it because he was simultaneously filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The source added it was simply a scheduling conflict, and that Cavill never turned down the opportunity to play Superman again. Rather, the source explained, he simply just couldn’t make the cameo work for this particular film.

Warner Bros. addressed the rumors in a statement to ET in September. “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged," the statement read, while Cavill played coy about the rumors by sporting a Superman T-shirt on social media. See more in the video below.

Aquaman hits theaters on Dec. 21. See more from the film's premiere in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Henry Cavill Seems to Cryptically Respond to Reports He’s No Longer Playing Superman

Jason Momoa Explains Why He Gave Lenny Kravitz a Matching Bone Ring

Jason Momoa Led a Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere and It Was Incredible -- Watch!

Related Gallery