Julia Roberts is trying to up her Instagram followers!

The 51-year-old Homecoming actress appears on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host offers to help her increase her current 3 million followers on the social media platform.

DeGeneres points out that she has more than 60 million followers herself, urging Roberts to stand up and try out some different tactics.

"Do I have to post a nude?” the Oscar winner quips.

"Well, ultimately, yes,” DeGeneres jokes in response.

Noting that “the Kardashians are very popular,” DeGeneres has her team bring out a massive plastic fixture of fake cleavage with a pink bikini top on it to tie around Roberts’ neck. She then wraps a sheer beach cover up over top of the funny look.

"I guess I’m supposed to want followers, but right now, I’m not sure,” Roberts says, blushing.

Once she was thoroughly Kardashian’d, Roberts comes face-to-face with Martha Stewart, who brings out some food for a foodie influencer shot.

“I’m so embarrassed!” Roberts declares. "I have the strange feeling that I’m losing followers as I stand here.”

The Ellen Show

This is nothing compared to how beet red Roberts gets when DeGeneres brings out her Homecoming and My Best Friend’s Wedding co-star, Dermot Mulroney, who tries to avoid her fake chest while giving her a hug and a kiss.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen!” Roberts declares.

Watch the clip now to see the funny moment.

Roberts recently opened up to ET about her approach to Instagram. Watch the clip below for the exclusive interview:

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Roberts Says Hairy Armpit Look at the 'Notting Hill' Premiere 'Wasn't a Statement'

Julia Roberts' Pink Halloween Hair Matches Her Chic Pantsuit

The Inside Story Behind Julia Roberts' 'Homecoming,' Amazon's Latest Binge-Worthy Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery