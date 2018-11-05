Julia Roberts wasn’t trying to make a feminist statement back in 1999 when she attended the world premiere of her hit rom com Notting Hill.

The 51-year-old actress was asked to recall the moment during her Sunday appearance on Busy Philipps’ new talk show, Busy Tonight.

Philipps noted that Roberts had “rocked the hairy armpit” at the premiere at the time, asking her if it had been a feminist statement on her part.

"The picture is vivid in my mind, actually, from that moment,” Roberts quipped after Philipps asked if the question was too weird.

But it turns out, progressive as she is, the A-list star wasn’t trying to make any statements with her premiere look.

"I think I just hadn’t really calculated my sleeve length and the waving and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me,” she admitted. "So it wasn’t so much a statement as it’s just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet.”

Philipps noted that that particular statement is “very dope,” “I’m here for it.”

Roberts is currently starring in the Amazon thriller, Homecoming. To see ET’s recently exclusive interview with the star, watch the clip below:

