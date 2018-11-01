Julia Roberts says meeting husband Danny Moder completely changed her life.

The 51-year-old actress appears on the latest episode of the Goop podcast, and she opens up to her good friend Gwyneth Paltrow about her 16-year marriage to Moder, a cinematographer. The two met while shooting the film, The Mexican, in 2000.

“I think that first kind of real… 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny," Roberts says. "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Moder and Roberts wed in 2002 and have three children together -- 13-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 11-year-old Henry.

“It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," Roberts says of her marriage over the years. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels. Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy? You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things, because we do things differently .... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."

Roberts calls marrying Moder was "the best decision" of her life.

"I felt I really had a sense of ownership of my destiny," she says. "I've never said that before, to examine it like that. He truly is the best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."

As for another important relationship in her life, Roberts also dishes about her longtime pal George Clooney, and how they bond at times.

“George actually said once when we were talking about [it], 'Doesn't it stink sometimes when you're just like, on a movie and everything's great, but there's like one person that just doesn't get the vibe or you know?'" she recalls. "So, we're all kind of commiserating, 'Oh, yes, we've all had that experience where one person just kind of doesn't get it.' They're just kind of blowing it for everything and he goes, 'Yes, but what’s great about that person is you have somebody to talk about at the end of the night when you're all having a drink before you go to bed.' He is the sunny side up.”

ET recently spoke to Roberts about her new thriller series Homecoming, in which she reunites with yet another good friend -- Dermot Mulroney, whom she's previously starred alongside in My Best Friend's Wedding and August: Osage County -- and the actress had high praise for her frequent co-star.

"He just made a meal of this part," Roberts said of Mulroney, who plays her boyfriend in the series. "[And] I think because people think of us together, it allowed us to do more."

"It was fun, [but] it was hard to keep a straight face at all times," she added.

Roberts and Mulroney also told ET why their beloved 1997 rom-com My Best Friend's Wedding wouldn't work today. Watch below:

