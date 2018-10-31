Emma Roberts’ famous aunt is not planning on watching her on American Horror Story!

ET’s Courtney Tezeno caught up with Emma at the premiere of her latest film, In a Relationship, at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday. The 27-year-old actress revealed that her aunt, Julia Roberts, is too frightened to watch the FX series, in which Emma stars as Madison Montgomery.

“She’s too scared,” Emma said of Julia, 51, before confessing, “I’m basically too scared to watch it even.”

“Because when you’re shooting it, it’s not scary and then… they add in all the effects and cut it together,” she explained. “I mean, I sometimes watch it with my eyes closed. I don’t blame her.”

As for the rest of the currently airing eighth season, Emma teased lots of gore and surprising moments.

“I mean, it just gets crazier and crazier,” she revealed. “We were getting the scripts and we were all like, ‘Really?!’”

“So get ready for a crazy, crazy finale, which we just finished shooting last week,” she added. “Lots of blood.”

When she’s not scaring people on AHS, Emma is starring in her new flick, In a Relationship.

“This movie really shows what it’s like, I think, to be in a relationship as a millennial and how different it is now with social media,” she said of the film, which hits theaters Nov. 9. “It is kind of the opposite of a romantic comedy since the movie starts with a breakup.”

