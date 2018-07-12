Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen Are the Romeo and Juliet of Pizza in 'Little Italy' Trailer (Exclusive)

"While our families have been at war, love has been at work."

Little Italy is like Romeo and Juliet, except with less death and more pizza. ET has the exclusive trailer for the romantic comedy, which stars Emma Roberts as Nikki Angioli, a culinary ingénue who returns home to a budding romance with Leo Campo (Hayden Christensen) and a bitter rivalry between their family's two pizza restaurants.

The movie has spying parents and cooks framed for using weed instead of oregano, rainy, late-night soccer games and pizza treason that leads to sex. "No, no, no, no, no. My dad is going to kill me. I mean, I slept with Vince's son," Nikki bemoans after spending the night with Leo. "Oh my god!"

"Yeah, you were saying that a lot last night," he quips back.

Little Italy, which is in select theaters and available On Demand on Sept. 21, hails from Mystic Pizza director Donald Petrie, the rom-com legend who also helmed How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Miss Congeniality, and co-stars Alyssa Milano, Andrea Martin, Danny Aiello and Jane Seymour.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"The director of HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS and MISS CONGENIALITY serves up a delicious new comedy topped with passion, playfulness, and pepperoni. Former childhood pals Leo (Hayden Christensen) and Nikki (Emma Roberts) are attracted to each other as adults -- but will their feuding parents' rival pizzerias put a chill on their sizzling romance?"

