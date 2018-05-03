Eva Mendes Shares Amazing Throwback Fangirl Pic With Alyssa Milano

Once upon a time, Eva Mendes was Alyssa Milano's biggest fan.

The Place Beyond the Pines star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an epic throwback pic of herself meeting Milano when they were just teenagers. While a 15-year-old Mendes was a high school student at the time, 16-year-old Milano was a child actress starring on Who's the Boss?

"That time the boss Alyssa Milano came to the mall when I was 15 and I lost my damn mind. I was obsessed," Mendes captioned the shot. "❤️#tbt @milano_alyssa." Milano commented on the post with a kissy face and hug emoji.

ET caught up with Who's the Boss? star Judith Light last month, when she opened up about the possibility of the sitcom getting the reboot treatment.

“I don't know,” she admitted. “Nobody's really talked about it, and I don't know that that would... I mean, we're all working. Tony [Danza]'s got a show on Netflix, Alyssa's working, Danny [Pintauro]'s working, and you know, Katherine [Helmond]'s working, I'm not sure we'd be able to put it together. Nobody's really talked about it, so I don't know.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Judith Light Weighs In on Possibility of a ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Revival (Exclusive)

Ryan Gosling Holds Hands With a Stunning Eva Mendes at 'SNL' After-Party: Pic!

Eva Mendes Shows Off New Short Curly Hairdo -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery