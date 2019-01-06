Julia Roberts Digs Into In-N-Out After Golden Globes -- See the Pic!

She may not have won a Golden Globe at Sunday's awards show, but Julia Roberts went home a very happy camper.

The Homecoming star -- who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the Amazon show, but lost to Killing Eve's Sandra Oh -- took to Instagram after the Globes to share her nighttime snack: In-N-Out!

"Fun Night W My Fella . Congratulations to All! And to all a good ( burger) night," she captioned the photo, which showed her and her husband, Danny Moder, digging into burgers while sharing a sweet kiss on their car ride home.

Win or lose, Roberts couldn't have been in a better mood all night. Though she has three Golden Globes to her name -- for Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich -- the actress was honored with her first TV nomination this year.

"[It feels] fantastic, it is always so to be recognized!" she told ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet before heading into the Beverly Hilton for the show. "I mean, I feel like our show has been received so incredibly, and it is such a thrill."

