Orlando Bloom is making a big return to the sci-fi/fantasy genre that made him a star.

Since becoming an international sensation for his role as Legalos in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the actor -- who recently got engaged to singer Katy Perry -- has rarely returned to the genre outside of reprising his role in The Hobbit films. But thanks to his first starring TV role in Amazon’s Carnival Row, Bloom plays detective Rycroft Philostrate in a world filled with mythological creatures. In this Victorian fantasy series, the detective rekindles a dangerous affair with a faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) as creatures are forced to immigrate with human society after their homelands were invaded by man.

In the first teaser released on Monday, Bloom and Delevingne hint at a “rift in the city.” “Time is running out; something inhuman approaches,” Bloom’s Philostrate says as Stonemoss responds by saying that both sides “must come together.” While it’s an all-too brief teaser, it hints at the stylish and moody series to come.

In addition to Bloom and Delevingne, the cast also includes David Gyasi as the mysteriously wealthy faun Agreus, Karla Crome as a quick-witted faerie named Tourmaline, Indira Varma as the beautiful matriarch Piety Breakspear, and Tamzin Merchant as a young woman named Imogen Spurnrose.

Carnival Row debuts Aug. 30, 2019 only on Amazon.

