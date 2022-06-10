Watch Britney Spears Sing 'Vogue' With Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and More Stars at Her Wedding
Britney Spears had an epic, star-studded moment during her and Sam Asghari's wedding reception. In a video circulating on social media, the 40-year-old pop star was joined by Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore to sing Madonna's 1990 track, "Vogue."
In the clip, the women stand in a line, as Madonna leads them in a portion of the song. "Fellas that were in the mood / Don't just stand there, let's get to it / Strike a pose, there's nothing to it / Vogue," the group sings, before striking a pose.
The "Vogue" moment was not the only memorable one between Spears and Madonna at the event. The two pals pecked each other on the lips during the reception, bringing back memories of their infamous kiss during a televised performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
While many celebs were on hand for the wedding, most of Spears' immediate family was not present. A source told ET that Spears' parents and sister were not invited. Spears' sons with Kevin Federline also did not attend.
For the nuptials, Spears opted for an off-the-shoulder Versace gown, which featured a thigh-high slit, a long train, and minimal embellishment. The singer paired her wedding dress with a satin-edged veil.
Completing the look, Sofia Tilbury brought aunt Charlotte Tilbury's rose petal pink makeup design to life and Spears sported her signature blonde hair cascading down around her face and back.
As for accessories, Spears donned diamonds by jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, and was also pictured sporting sheer gloves and a fabric choker necklace.
