Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari in Versace Dress: Everything We Know About Her Bridal Look
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Marry in Intimate Wedding
It's bridal Britney, b**ch!
After six years of dating, Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari officially tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at the singer's home. So what does the Princess of Pop wear for such a milestone occasion? After Asghari popped the big question last year, Spears confirmed she enlisted Donatella Versace to make her dress. The final look revealed on Thursday was a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and minimal embellishment, paired with a long train and satin-edged veil.
Completing the look, Sofia Tilbury brought aunt Charlotte Tilbury's rose petal pink makeup design to life and Spears sported her signature blond hair cascading down around her face and back. As for accessories, Spears donned diamonds by jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, and was also pictured sporting sheer gloves and a fabric choker necklace.
According to Vogue, the bride enjoyed several outfit changes after the ceremony, including black and red mini dresses also designed by Versace.
After getting all dressed up and exchanging vows, the newlyweds celebrated with celebrity guests like Paris and Kathy Hilton, Versace herself, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Spears' longtime friend and collaborator, Madonna.
However, most of Spears' immediate family was not present, including her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn Spears -- whom, according to a source, were not invited. Her sons with ex Kevin Federline also did not attend.
"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's powerhouse attorney, previously told ET. "They are excited that this will be a positive development for her post-conservatorship life."
"Kevin and the boys want her to be happy," Kaplan added. "Hopefully this will be a key for her to be happy and remain happy going forward. They all feel that this is Britney and Sam's day and nothing should take away from that."
