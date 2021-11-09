Britney Spears Says Donatella Versace Is Making Her Wedding Dress

Britney Spears is getting the details of her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari squared away, starting with the dress! The "Sometimes" singer took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of herself in a flowing, pink ball gown before revealing that her real wedding gown was being made by none other than Donatella Versace.

"No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 ," Spears wrote next to the slideshow of photos and videos showing off the gorgeous dress. "Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!"

This isn't the first time Spears has posted about tying the knot. Last month, she took to TikTok to ask fans for wedding advice, including where she and Asghari should get married. Spears revealed that the couple has been debating between saying "I do" in Italy, Greece or Australia.

@britneyspears It’s not actually France folks … it’s French territory 🇫🇷🏝🇵🇫 !!! Psss where should we get married 💍⛪️👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏽 ??? ♬ original sound - Britney Spears

Spears and Asghari shared the news of their engagement in September, with the 39-year-old singer posting a video showing off her engagement ring alongside the happy news.