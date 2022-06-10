Britney Spears is opening up about the roller coaster of emotions she went through prior to saying "I Do" to Sam Asghari. It turns out the singer had a "panic attack," but she "got it together" in time to enjoy what turned out to be a "dream ceremony."

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to give fans a little insight into what was going through her mind on the biggest day of her life. There's no doubt a lot went into pulling off the magical night at her Thousand Oaks, California home. Not to mention having to deal with an unwanted guest. But in the end, Spears came away a happy bride, and the excitement she shared in her caption was palpable.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!," she started her caption. "I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!"

Spears then listed off some of the guests that attended the star-studded affair, including Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and, of course, Madonna. The singer, whose post included a series of photos from the big night, also thanked Donatella Versace for designing her dress. She signed off the post with, "@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

The night turned out to be the magical moment Spears had long wanted, never mind a particular someone trying to crash the wedding, only to end up behind bars. As if the night couldn't get any bigger, so much more went down at the shindig, from Spears singing "Vogue" with Madonna to the duo recreating the famous MTV kiss nearly two decades later.

Spears' wedding officiant, Rev. Clint Hufft, told ET that Spears walked down the aisle solo.

"She arrived in a horse-drawn carriage and came in," Hufft told ET. "... She walked in by herself [to Elvis Presley's song] 'Can't Help Falling in Love.'"

After Spears made her way down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace gown, the ceremony got underway.

"They got settled in front of me. I always take a moment to kind of let them catch their breath and focus in on each other, and then the ceremony lasts about 10 minutes," Hufft explained.

During the ceremony, the couple, Hufft said, opted "to go relatively traditional" for their vows.

"It was repeat after me, and they were just completely locked in on each other. It was amazing," he said. "... Boy, I tell you, they were just so rock solid during the entire ceremony with each other. It was very impressive."

