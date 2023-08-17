Sam Asghari is publicly speaking out for the first time since filing for divorce from Britney Spears and he seems to be taking in stride, saying "s**t happens."

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote Thursday afternoon on his Instagram Story. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

A rep for Asghari is also setting the record straight on a number of stories floating around since the breakup became public.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be," Asghari's rep tells ET. "Sam has always and will always support her."

A source tells ET that Britney Spears' prenup with Sam Asghari is "rock solid."

Sam's statement on IG comes one day after ET exclusively reported that it was he who decided to officially pull the plug on the marriage by filing for divorce after one year of marriage. The divorce filing came just hours after ET first learned that he and Britney, 41, decided to split up.

As for the reason behind the split, a source told ET that a cheating allegation may have led to the breakup. A source told ET, "Sam believes that Britney cheated on him" and "he believes he caught her in a lie and it caused him to be done with the relationship."

Sam Asghari / Instagram

But another source told ET that Britney is "adamant she didn't cheat." The same source added that "the two haven't gotten along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

Sam's public statement came just one day after the pop star took to Instagram and declared she was planning to buy a horse.

"Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!!" Britney shared with her 42 million followers on Instagram. "Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!"

The message was posted along with a photo of the singer riding a horse on the beach wearing a bikini top, shorts, sandals and a hat. The pic is from when she and Sam went horseback riding together, which they both posted about in July. She did not address the divorce or her estranged husband, and she turned off the comments in the post.

Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate wedding at her California home in June 2022, nearly six years after they met on the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party."

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Split After One Year of Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Jamie Lynn Spears Responds to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Split

Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears (Exclusive)

Related Gallery