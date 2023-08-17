Jamie Lynn Spears "liked" Wednesday's earth-shattering news that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are headed for splitsville.

The Zoey 101 star took to Instagram to make her sentiment known after she double-tapped (or "hearted") an Instagram post announcing that Britney and Sam separated after 14 months of marriage. As ET exclusively reported, it was Sam who pulled the trigger and filed for divorce from the pop star after one year of marriage.

The news of the divorce filing comes hours after ET first learned that the couple had decided to split up, with a source telling ET on Wednesday morning that "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't gotten along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

ET has reached out to reps for both 41-year-old Britney and 29-year-old Sam.

Another source told ET that the "Toxic" singer "has not been doing well" amid the split.

"She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions," the source says. "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on.

"She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally," the source adds. "Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."

As for the rumored rift between them, a source told ET, "Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other's needs aren't being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."

Jamie Lynn's "like" comes just months after Britney is said to have paid her little sister a visit despite a very public feud in 2022. A source recently told ET that Britney's feelings about her sister are "on and off."

"There have been several instances where Britney has felt the trust has been broken, almost to the point of completely destroying their relationship forever," the source added, "but she does still have some love for her sister."

It was back in January when Britney and Jamie Lynn traded jabs -- with Britney calling her "scum." Their feud, at one point, got so bad even lawyers had to get involved, after Britney's lawyer sent Jamie Lynn's lawyer a cease and desist letter in an effort to get the Sweet Magnolias star to stop mentioning her or sharing stories about her while promoting her memoir, Things I Should've Said.

Britney's own memoir, The Woman In Me, is set to be released Oct. 24.

