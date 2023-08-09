Britney Spears is still holding out hope she can rekindle her relationship with her and Kevin Federline's two sons, whose move to Hawaii has left her feeling dejected.

A source tells ET that the "Toxic" singer feels "sad and disappointed" about her sons -- Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17 -- relocating to Hawaii with Federline and their stepmom, Victoria Prince. The source adds Spears hopes they can "rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday."

It was back in May when Spears signed off on her ex moving to Hawaii. While she consented to the move, the singer wasn't happy about Federline making a public spectacle of the ordeal. ET learned that Spears' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, wrote a letter dated May 31 to Federline's attorney informing him that the singer did not intend to interfere with Federline's plans to uproot the family and relocate to Hawaii.

But in that same letter, as first reported by Page Six, Spears' attorney slammed Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, for publicizing the matter and "creating unnecessary drama and a false 'dispute' by publicly discussing the issue." What's more, Rosengart added that in doing so "it was undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary."

In any event, it's been a year of soul searching for the 41-year-old pop star. Back in June, she claimed to have paid her 32-year-old sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, a visit despite a very public feud in 2022. But her feelings are "on and off," the source tells ET.

"There have been several instances where Britney has felt the trust has been broken, almost to the point of completely destroying their relationship forever," the source added, "but she does still have some love for her sister."

As for her father, Jamie, who as of last summer was still dueling with Spears in court, the source tells ET the singer "wants absolutely nothing to do with her dad," who in September 2021 was suspended as conservator of Spears' estate. The conservatorship was terminated two months later.

"He has done things that she finds unforgivable and she prefers to not have a relationship with him," the source says. "She feels like he has only taken advantage of her and it is undeniably unhealthy to have him in her life."

Spears' much anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, hits bookstores Oct. 24.

