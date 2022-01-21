Jamie Lynn Spears Mostly Communicates With Britney Through Sam Asghari, Source Says
Britney Spears Sends Sister Jamie Lynn Cease and Desist Letter, …
Jamie Lynn Spears Gets Emotional Over Relationship With Sister B…
Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Alleged Text From Britney Proving She T…
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
Britney Spears' Lawyer Mathew Rosengart Calls Father Jamie's Req…
Britney Spears Shares Rare Footage of Her Kids With Boyfriend Sa…
Janet Jackson Addresses Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Hilary Duff and ‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast on 'HIMYM' Spinoff …
Biggest Celebrity Revelations of 2021: Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx a…
2022 PSIFA: Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart and More Reflect o…
New ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard on His Season's Rocky Start (Exclu…
Criss Angel Reveals 7-Year-Old Son's Cancer Is in Remission in E…
Inside Khloé Kardashian's 'Strained' Relationship With Tristan T…
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Choked Up in First Interview …
Camila Cabello Reacts to Shawn Mendes Teasing His Post-Breakup M…
Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…
John Travolta Shares Inside Look at Christmas With Children Ella…
Upon the recent release of Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir, Things I Should Have Said, a source tells ET that this has "been a trying" and "painful" time for the 30-year-old actress as she discusses past experiences.
While promoting her new book, Jamie Lynn has had a back-and-forth with her older sister, Britney Spears, on social media about the stories told about their relationship over the years. The source tells ET that it was never Jamie Lynn's intention to hurt her sister.
"Jamie Lynn has genuinely always wanted the best for Britney and she loves Britney with all of her heart, despite their complicated relationship," the source says.
That being said, the siblings aren't exactly close. In fact, the source tells ET that "most of Jamie Lynn's communication with Britney goes through her sister's fiancé, Sam Asghari."
"Jamie Lynn doesn't have a strong relationship with her nephews and feels very iced out of Britney's life," the source says.
Britney has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, while Jamie Lynn has a 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, with ex Casey Aldridge, and a 3-year-old daughter, Ivey, with husband Jamie Watson.
The source adds that Jamie Lynn and Britney's relationship is "very hot and cold."
At the moment, their relationship appears to be running cold as Britney has continuously slammed Jamie Lynn's book and even had her lawyer send her a cease and desist letter.
In Britney's letter, the 40-year-old singer's lawyer calls Jamie Lynn's book and press tour "potentially unlawful and defamatory," adding that the memoir, which neither Britney nor her lawyer has read, is "ill-timed" and contains "misleading or outrageous claims" about Britney.
Jamie Lynn's lawyer responded to the cease and desist by stating that the former Nickelodeon star is allowed to write about her own "experiences growing up in the same family and describing what life for her was like as part of that family."
ET also sat down with Jamie Lynn to talk about her life in the Spears family. You can watch our exclusive sit-down interview in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Text She Allegedly Sent to Britney
Jamie Lynn Spears on How Britney Allegedly Reacted to 'Cry Me a River'
Why Jamie Lynn Spears Put Boundaries on Her Relationship With Britney
Jamie Lynn Spears' Book: 9 Bombshells About Britney Spears and More
Related Gallery