Upon the recent release of Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir, Things I Should Have Said, a source tells ET that this has "been a trying" and "painful" time for the 30-year-old actress as she discusses past experiences.

While promoting her new book, Jamie Lynn has had a back-and-forth with her older sister, Britney Spears, on social media about the stories told about their relationship over the years. The source tells ET that it was never Jamie Lynn's intention to hurt her sister.

"Jamie Lynn has genuinely always wanted the best for Britney and she loves Britney with all of her heart, despite their complicated relationship," the source says.

That being said, the siblings aren't exactly close. In fact, the source tells ET that "most of Jamie Lynn's communication with Britney goes through her sister's fiancé, Sam Asghari."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sept. 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"Jamie Lynn doesn't have a strong relationship with her nephews and feels very iced out of Britney's life," the source says.

Britney has two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, while Jamie Lynn has a 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, with ex Casey Aldridge, and a 3-year-old daughter, Ivey, with husband Jamie Watson.

The source adds that Jamie Lynn and Britney's relationship is "very hot and cold."

At the moment, their relationship appears to be running cold as Britney has continuously slammed Jamie Lynn's book and even had her lawyer send her a cease and desist letter.

In Britney's letter, the 40-year-old singer's lawyer calls Jamie Lynn's book and press tour "potentially unlawful and defamatory," adding that the memoir, which neither Britney nor her lawyer has read, is "ill-timed" and contains "misleading or outrageous claims" about Britney.

Jamie Lynn's lawyer responded to the cease and desist by stating that the former Nickelodeon star is allowed to write about her own "experiences growing up in the same family and describing what life for her was like as part of that family."

ET also sat down with Jamie Lynn to talk about her life in the Spears family. You can watch our exclusive sit-down interview in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her Own Voice With New Memoir (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Text She Allegedly Sent to Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears on How Britney Allegedly Reacted to 'Cry Me a River'

Why Jamie Lynn Spears Put Boundaries on Her Relationship With Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears' Book: 9 Bombshells About Britney Spears and More

Related Gallery